Two suspects in custody after alleged burglary attempt at nightclub near Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police took two suspected burglars into custody Sunday morning in Charlotte, near Ontario Beach Park.

Rochester Police officers say they surrounded Tropix Nightclub, prompting the suspects to run to the roof and jump onto the roof of a neighboring business. The suspects were found outside the nightclub on Lake Avenue.

Both suspects face charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI