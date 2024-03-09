Two Syracuse men robbed at gunpoint in Rochester Saturday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after they say two Syracuse men were robbed at gunpoint in Rochester overnight.

Police say it happened on University Avenue in the area between North Goodman and Oxford streets at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. On scene officers found two men from Syracuse — ages 47 and 39 — who say two other men went up to them and stole their car at gunpoint.

Officers found the car shortly after on University Avenue and say they did not stop for police, starting a chase. The car crashed near Rutgers Street and Monroe Avenue and police say the people inside ran away.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.