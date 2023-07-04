Two Syracuse teens in stolen car arrested for Greece business burglary

🚨BURGLARY ARRESTS🚨Early this morning, @GreecePoliceNY responded to an alarm at a business in the 1500 block of W Ridge Rd. Officers observed a vehicle fleeing & suspects running from it. After a long foot chase & large perimeter, two juvenile suspects were apprehended. pic.twitter.com/bLbMXQr7jF — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) July 4, 2023

GREECE, N.Y. – According to the Greece Police Twitter page, GP responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road, by Corona Road early Tuesday morning. Officers saw a car fleeing and suspects running from the business. After a long foot chase, two teens weren arrested.

Detectives charged a 16 and 17-year-old, both from Syracuse, with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal possession of burglar tools, and petit larceny. The car the pair ran from was stolen out of Syracuse. They were also charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Additional suspects are being sought. If you have any information, call the GPD tip line @ 585-581-4016 or email them at GPDTips@greeceny.gov. Ref. #37909