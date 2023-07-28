Two taken into custody after police chase of stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people were taken into custody after a police pursuit of a stolen car Thursday. State police say the driver tried to get away into the Genesee River after the vehicle was disabled.

New York State Police say they tried to stop a 2016 Ford Escape for a traffic violation and then pursued the vehicle when it wouldn’t stop. The chase ended in the area of Wilson Boulevard, as police used spikes to disable the vehicle’s tires. The passenger tried to get away on foot and was caught. The driver tried to swim into the river, and was taken into custody after swimming back to shore. Both the driver and passenger were adults, police said.

Police said the vehicle turned out to have been stolen out of the City of Auburn.