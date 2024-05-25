Two taken to hospital after I-390 crash

Two people taken to hospital after Route 390 crash

GREECE, N.Y. — State Police say two people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital on Friday evening after a crash on I-390 in Greece.

Police say three people were inside the SUV when it crashed at around 6 p.m. just north of Lexington Avenue. Our photojournalist on the scene observed it on its side without a roof.

Police say the people taken to the hospital are expected to be okay. There is no word yet on what caused the crash.