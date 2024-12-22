Two teenage girls in custody after chase in stolen car ends in Irondequoit crash

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – On Sunday at 2:35 p.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office went to Walmart on Brandt Point Drive in Penfield for a larceny report. The suspects had already left the store but deputies had a description of the SUV they were in, which was reported stolen out of the Town of Brighton on December 13.

Deputies found the SUV and after attempting to stop it, the suspect drove away. A chase ended when the stolen SUV collided with another car at the intersection of Culver Road and Russell Avenue in Irondequoit.

Two teenage girls were taken into custody.

There are no reported injuries to the suspects or the people in the other car.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Culver Road has reopened.