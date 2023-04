GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police said a group of teen boys stole a car just after 5 p.m. on West Ridge Road. The boys abandoned the car, which then hit another parked car.

Two of the boys were taken into custody, a 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old.

Greece police say the boys used a “dangerous instrument” while stealing the car, which means they’re charged with robbery, grand larceny, and menacing.