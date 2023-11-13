Two teenagers steal car in Brighton after victim refuses to give up his belongings

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Police said that a man had his car stolen on Oakdale Drive in Brighton on Sunday.

Police said the victim was approached by two teenage boys. The suspects demanded the victim give them his property and when he refused, they stole his car. There were no weapons involved and no one was injured.

The victim’s car, a black 2023 Audi A3 with Arizona registration CWR9164, is still missing and the suspects have not been found.