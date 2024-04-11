Two teens, 13 and 16, charged with attempted murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two teens are accused of trying to kill someone on Magnolia Street earlier this year.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Jan. 21 near Manila Street.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, say he was walking to a store when he was approached by the two boys. After a “short discussion,” multiple shots were fired at him, hitting him at least once in the lower body.

His injury was considered life-threatening at the time, but medical staff at Strong Memorial Hospital were able to save him.

On March 1, RPD’s Tactical Unit took the 16-year-old into custody on Flint Street on March 1st. The 13-year-old turned himself in at the Public Safety Building on April 10.

Both have been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They’re both in the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.