Missing teens from Perinton, ages 13 and 14, found safe

UPDATE: Murphy Piddisi, the missing 13-year-old from Perinton has been found safe Thursday night according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Tahir McDonald, the missing 14-year-old boy from Perinton, was found safe on Thursday morning and is back home, says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

PERINTON, N.Y. — Monroe County deputies are looking for a teen missing from the Pines of Perinton.

Tahir McDonald, 14, is five foot eight inches and 120 pounds. He was last seen at 6 p.m. at his house wearing dark jeans, a black ski mask, and a grey sweatshirt that says “Champion” on the front.

Separately, deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from Perinton who was last seen getting on the bus at his house Wednesday morning.

Murphy C. Piddisi is five foot six inches and 135 pounds and is wearing unknown clothing.