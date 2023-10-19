Two teens, ages 15 and 16, arrested in connection with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two teens are in custody for the shooting death of 32-year-old Shalar Davy. One is 15 years old. The other is 16. They are both being held at the Monroe County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teens are identified as 16-year-old Jordan Torre, and 15-year-old Eric Thomas Jr.

Police believe Torres shot Davy. Police say they are fed up with having to deal with young teens committing these serious crimes.

“We have, you know, 16-year-olds going out and committing murder who have three to four prior gun arrests in the last eight, nine, ten to 12 months,” said Captain Frank Umbrino.

Umbrino talked about the arrest of teenagers Jordan Torres and Eric Thomas.

Shalar Davy was shot and killed on Portland Avenue on October 5. Police tell News10NBC they believe the murder was connected to a marijuana related robbery.

Umbrino calls this a tragedy for young teens who are out committing crimes, and the families they are victimizing.

“Every single law enforcement professional predicted that we were going to suffer a lot more victimization from suspects who are a lot younger than we’re accustomed to. And, you know, a lot of this is a direct result of some of the new procedures and policies put in place,” said Umbrino.

Umbrino continued by saying the problem will just get worse with young teens, as long as there are no strict consequences for their actions.

“This year alone we arrested, I think, three or four juveniles for murder who have prior gun arrests, and they were stolen car arrests. I think almost all of them had prior stolen car arrests, and they’re getting let out. They’re getting appearance tickets. And the level of crime and the amount of violence they’re going to commit is going to escalate after each occurrence,” said Umbrino.

Rochester City Councilmember Michael Patterson says five members of the City Council have reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul to create a Dangerousness Standard.

“It’s been a year. They’ve done nothing. We continue to suffer the trauma of gun violence in this community, and our request for a dangerousness standard is not anyone caught with a gun should just be locked up. No. Our request is that if you’re caught with a gun, and you shouldn’t be in possession of one, that a judge should be able to look at that person on an individual basis, and determine whether or not they’re a danger to this community,” said Patterson.

Police say Jordan Torres fled to New York City. Major Crimes Homicide investigators with the help of U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were able to track him down, and arrested Torres in Westchester County.

Two 19-year-olds were also arrested Wednesday along with Eric Thomas Jr.

Both face criminal possession of weapons charges and are being held at the Monroe County Jail.