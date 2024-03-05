Two teens arrested for 2023 murder on Webster Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On February 28, 2024, 18-year-old Kyelon Marbury and 16-year-old Al Oliver Jr. were indicted for the murder of James Huff.

Huff, 31, was found shot on Webster and Parsells avenues on the night of April, 2023. He was rushed to the hospital, but died several hours later.

Both Marbury and Oliver Jr. are already in custody for other murder charges.

Marbury was arrested on 7/21/23 for the murder of Jermaine Wilkins. Wilkins was killed on 2/18/23, at 275 Melville.

Oliver Jr. was arrested on 8/28/23, for the murder of Jermaine Calloway. Calloway was killed on 8/9/23, near the corner of Central Park and First St.