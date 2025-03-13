Two teens arrested for string of burglaries in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Canandaigua Police Department arrested two 16-year-olds, one from Canandaigua and the other from Geneva, in connection to several burglaries in the area of Wood Street and Gorham Street on February 20.

At least six garages and sheds were burglarized, and some of the stolen items were sold online, which is how police found the suspects.

Both teens were issued appearance tickets and were referred to Ontario County Probation.

Police recovered stolen property, but they have not been able to identify some of the owners. There is a Black and Decker Saw, Central Machinery Tabletop Drill Press, Callaway 300 Range Finder and miscellaneous golf equipment. If you are missing property or have any information, contact Detective Liberty at Tliberty@canandaiguanewyork.gov or 585-337-2107.