Two teens have pled guilty to manslaughter for the death of one of their mothers back in 2020.



18-year-old Richard Avila and 19-year-old Hannah Thomas pled guilty to causing the death of Thomas’s mother — Ottilia Piros.



They were 16 and 17 when Piros was found in her Greece home — dead from a gunshot wound.

Avila and Thomas will both be sentenced to 25 years in prison.