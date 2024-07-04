Two-time cancer survivor featured on Rochester Regional Health campaign

Two-time cancer survivor featured in RRH campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A new Rochester Regional Health campaign features a local mom of two, who also happens to be a two-time cancer survivor.

The campaign, “We’re Here For It,” is about being present and supportive for patients who are faced with the unimaginable.

Chelsea Autovino survived Stage 4 stomach cancer while pregnant, and ovarian cancer.

“People look at me and they’re like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t look like you had cancer, it doesn’t look like you were sick and you went through that,’ and I’m like ‘I did, I went through all of this.’ Just because i carry myself well — I don’t want to sit here and tell people you can’t do it,” she said.

Dr. Rachel David, oncologist and hematologist at Lipson Cancer Institute, expressed pride in Chelsea’s progress

“We got her, we got her baby through this, we got her entire family through this and I’m really proud of that,” David said.

Chelsea is entering her third year of remission and says she feels alive again. At 30 years old, she calls herself a “walking miracle.”