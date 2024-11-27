Two-time felon held without bail after crack cocaine found during Avon traffic stop

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – A Steuben County man, 64-year-old John Brown from Hornell, was arrested on felony charges during a traffic stop.

On Friday, a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Brown on I-390 in the Town of Avon. During the roadside investigation, crack cocaine was found and Brown was taken into custody. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and several NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Because Brown also has two prior felony convictions, he is being held without bail in the Livingston County Jail.

