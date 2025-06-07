Two-vehicle crash on Joseph and Cumberland avenues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a two-vehicle crash on Cumberland and Joseph Avenues by the Interloop East entrance on Saturday morning.

A News10NBC staff member was at the scene and saw firefighters helping a woman in the driver’s seat of an SUV with an airbag deployed. There was also an unoccupied sedan with an airbag deployed on the side of the entrance to the Interloop.

This is a developing story. News10NBC reached out to police and will update the story when we learn more.