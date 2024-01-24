Two vehicles crash, one hits home’s front porch on Miller Street

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Miller Street, near Bay Street, in Rochester, on Tuesday afternoon.

Rochester Police say two cars crashed at the intersection of Miller and Council streets at about 5:30 p.m., and one of them then hit the front porch of a home. Police say there is no structural damage to the home.

Everyone is expected to be okay, and one driver was ticketed, according to police.