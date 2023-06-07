Two Wayne County men killed in Sodus crash

SODUS, N.Y. – On Monday at 10:19 a.m., New York State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer and a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, at the intersection of State Route 104 and Ridge Road in the Town of Sodus.

NYSP said the tractor-trailer was westbound on State Route 104, and the pickup truck was traveling north on Ridge Road, when the pickup truck it didn’t stop at the red light, and was hit by the tractor-trailer near the front passenger side.

The driver of the pickup truck, John M. Crane, 59, of Williamson, and the passenger John L. Crane, 37, of Sodus were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver, John F. Mikac, 58, of Buffalo was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.