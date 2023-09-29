Two Wolcott women arrested after malnourished child hospitalized

WOLCOTT, N.Y. — Two women of Wolcott were arrested after Wayne County deputies said their child was significantly malnourished and had to be hospitalized in intensive care.

Vanessa Torrellas, 37, and Nicole Torrellas, 36 are charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a felony.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Vanessa Torrellas brought her malnourished 5-year-old boy to the hospital on Jan. 17. Investigators say both her and Nicole Torrellas were responsible for caring for the child. They were both released on an appearance ticket for Wolcott Town Court.