Two woman charged after being accused of robbing and beating up another woman

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police say a 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old are facing charges after they say the two punched the victim and robbed her at a McDonald’s in Greece.

Police say on Wednesday just before 10 a.m., they responded to a report of a robbery at the McDonald’s on West Ridge Road.

According to police, the two suspects, Franscheska Avilas and Aniyha Gonzalez, repeatedly punched the victim, a 24-year-old who is five weeks pregnant, and stole personal items from her.

Police say the victim was brought to Unity Hospital for a medical evaluation.

On Thursday, police say they found the suspects in a car reported stolen by Rochester Police on Dewey Avenue and detained them without incident.

Avilas and Gonzalez were charged with the following:

Robbery in the second-degree.

Assault in the second-degree.

Grand larceny in the fourth-degree.

Criminal possession of stolen property in the third-degree.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third-degree.

Additionally, Avilas was charged with aggravated criminal contempt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Greece Police Department.