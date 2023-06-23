Two women, 19 and 21, shot on Locust Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women are recovering after a shooting on the city’s northwest side on Thursday night.

Rochester Police officers responded to the shooting on Locust Street off Dewey Avenue around 11 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a 21-year-old shot in the lower body and she was rushed to Strong Hospital. They also learned that a private car took a 19-year-old, shot on Locust Street, to Rochester General Hospital for treatment.

Both women are expected to survive. RPD has no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.