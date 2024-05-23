Two women have serious injuries after crash near Darien Lake

DARIEN, N.Y. — Two women have serious injuries after a crash just a mile from the Darien Lake Performing Arts Center before the start of a concert on Wednesday night.

In total, three women were taken to Strong Hospital. Genesee County sheriff’s deputies say the women were inside a Subaru that didn’t yield for a tractor trailer on State Route 77 and McVean Road just after 7 p.m. That’s just up the road from the Hozier concert that started about 30 minutes later.

A 30-year-old from Fairport was airlifted to the hospital while two others 30-years-olds, one from Macedon and another from Rochester, were taken by ambulance.

The two women with serious injuries are in critical but stable condition. The driver of the semi as well as another driver involved were not injured.