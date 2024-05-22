Two women shot downtown behind Five Star Bank Building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women were shot behind the Five Star Bank Building on Chestnut Street in downtown Rochester on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police say an argument across the street at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park led up to the shooting. Officers arrived around 1 a.m. and found a gunshot victim in her 30s, who was taken to Strong Hospital. They soon learned that a second victim, a Greece resident in her 20s, was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.

Both women are expected to survive. RPD has not made any arrests yet and is asking anyone with information to call 911.