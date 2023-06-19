Two women shot on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women are recovering after a shooting on North Clinton Avenue near Clifford Avenue on Monday morning.

Rochester Police responded just after 2 a.m. and found the gunshot victims. An ambulance rushed a 52-year-old woman, hit in the lower body, to the hospital. First responders treated a 30-year-old woman, hit in the upper body, at the scene. Both are expected to survive.

Police also say a man was injured during the incident but he wasn’t shot. The man walked into the hospital for treatment.

RPD says a verbal argument led up to the shooting. There are no suspects in custody and police are still investigating.