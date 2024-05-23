Two WWII veterans, ages 97 and 95, embark on journey to Normandy for 80th D-Day anniversary

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two American veterans, 97-year-old Joe Grossman and 95-year-old Ziggy Weinthal, began their journey to Normandy, France on Wednesday for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. A crowd gathered at the Rochester airport to see them off.

Grossman was a Seaman First Class in the war, a gunner on a ship in the Atlantic. His brother was a prisoner of war and his brother-in-law was killed in the Battle of the Bulge.

Weinthal was born in Germany and his father was in a prisoner camp because he was Jewish. However, he was ordered to be released by Herman Goering – the number two Nazi in Germany – because he served in the German Army in World War One. When he was freed, the family escaped to America. Six years later, Ziggy was back in post-war Europe in the American Army. He enlisted in the Army at 17 and was an M.P. in occupied Austria.

Before their departure, News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean visited the veterans at their home in Pittsford to talk about this incredible trip.

“Well, I feel honored. The fact that I’m going with these boys who have a lot more history in what they did than maybe I did but I am honored,” Grossman said.

The veterans received a police and Patriot Guard escort to the airport and a welcome on the departure ramp.

Grossman and Weinthal were selected to go to Normandy with the Greatest Generations Foundation. They will be paired with a Vietnam veteran.

“What took place during the invasion that day 80 years ago,” Weinthal said when asked what he would think about while there.

“Their journey has only started. They fly to New York City and then take the Queen Mary across the Atlantic to England. They will spend a couple of days there then they will take an overnight ferry to Normandy – overnight so they can be well rested – and they’re in France, on the coast of the Atlantic for the D-Day anniversary.

News10NBC will talk to them when they come back.