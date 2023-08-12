Two young people stabbed at Hillside, another juvenile in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a reported stabbing at Hillside on Monroe Avenue at about 6 p.m. Friday. Another juvenile was taken into custody.

Rochester police say they took the juvenile into custody without incident, and found two others with stab wounds. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. No other victims were located, and the scene has been cleared, police said.