Here’s how the Bills pulled off a 30-27 win against their rivals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills beat their division rivals the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a nail-biter, advancing to 7-2 for the season and remaining the only team in their division with a winning record.

News10NBC Sports breaks down how the Bills pulled off the 30-27 win and takes a dive into the stats for players.

Sunday marked a slow start for the Bills with just six points in the first half, the opposite of what happened last week in Seattle when they scored two touchdowns in the first half.

The two teams traded field goals and then Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw a pick. Miami responded with a 14-play, 97-yard drive with 63 yards coming on the ground. Part of a larger 149-yard day for Miami’s backfield.

After a field goal from Bills kicker Tyler Bass, the teams went into the locker room with a 10-6 Dolphins lead. It’s the fifth time this year that the Bills have scored 10 or fewer points in the first half. To start the third quarter, the Bills benefitted from a Dolphins fumble and then gave them a taste of their own medicine. Rushes of eight, two, 17, and four put the Bills inside the five where they ultimately took the lead, just the fifth of 10 lead changes or ties in this game.

That drive also marked the beginning of seven straight scoring drives between the two teams. Miami went nine plays to kick a field goal then Buffalo running back Ray Davis responded with a 63-yard touchdown. To start the fourth, the Dolphins went 70 yards to tie it, and the Bills did exactly again–10 plays, 70 yards, and six points.

Stop me if you’ve heard this though, the Dolphins responded. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Jaylen Waddle and we were once again tied with 1:38 to go.

The Bills next drive started with a sack, an incompletion and then another incomplete pass that turned into a penalty as former Bills safety Jordan Poyer was called for unnecessary roughness. With a fresh set of downs, the Bills went to wide receiver Mack Hollins on back-to-back plays before stalling at the 43-yard line.

Then Tyler Bass lined up for a 61-yarder. His previous career high was 58 yards back in 2020. Bass struggled coming into Sunday, just 9-for-12 on the season and had already missed an extra point in this game. Bass lined it up, hit it right down the middle and the Bills won the game by three points.