U of R gets $18 million for new laser facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester is getting nearly $18 million for a new state-of-the-art laser facility.

The facility will become home to the highest-powered laser system in the world. Officials say the new laser and facility would enable the university to research and develop key technologies and establish the Finger Lakes region as a tech leader for decades to come.

The funding comes from the National Science Foundation. The foundation’s director toured the U of R last year with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.