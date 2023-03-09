U of R hosts conference for high schoolers who are considering education careers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Before you choose a career, you want to know what you’re getting into. That’s why the University of Rochester hosted a conference on Thursday for area high school students considering a future in the field of education.

The Careers in Education Conference included a series of workshops and a college fair for students from 13 school districts around Monroe County.

“I think especially today, teachers and people who want to be educators need to have a little bit of courage and see some examples of other young people and some of us who’ve come before them that love what we do and really care about education,” said Valerie Marsh, co-chair, careers in education conference.

The high schoolers also got to hear University of Rochester students talk about their experiences preparing for education careers.