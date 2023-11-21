U of R, URMC employees approve strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – By overwhelming majority, members of two unions at the University of Rochester and its medical center have approved a strike.

According to the unions, 99 percent of the voters who cast ballots did so in favor of striking.

They belong to the 1199 SEIU and 200 United and are caregivers and service workers.

Their contracts expired in September. The workers say they want better wages and benefits and are concerned about staffing levels.

The unions must give the university and medical center 10-day notice of their intention to strike.

The strike can last up to two days.

Negotiations will resume on Nov. 28.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.