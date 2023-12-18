U of R and unions head back to negotiations Monday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester and unions representing its patient care and service workers head back to negotiations Monday

A federal mediator notified both sides about this thirty-second bargaining session. It comes after last Wednesday’s 17-hour strike outside Strong Memorial Hospital.

Union leaders say they are fighting for a living wage and better benefits. U of R says they have been negotiating in good faith since late August.