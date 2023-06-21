U.S. Attorney: Bloods in Rochester last summer, gang war led to murder of Officer Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been confirmed that one of the most notorious, murderous gangs in America had a presence in our city and it led to the murder of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz last summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed this at a news conference three hours ago.

They said the gang called the “Bloods” was at war with another gang in the city over drugs, guns and territory. The feud was the source of all the arsons, drive-by shootings, and murders last July.

When RPD clamped down on the violence, they assigned two officers to watch the rivals of the Bloods.

Those officers were Tony Mazurkiewicz and Sino Seng.

On July 21, police say Mazurkiewicz was murdered by an an alleged hitman from Boston named Kelvin Vickers.

Officer Seng was shot and survived.

“We haven’t normally seen Bloods here in the city of Rochester,” says Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug Gregory. “I’ve been doing this for 29 years and it’s the first verified group of Bloods that we saw here in the City of Rochester.”

Approximately 13 people from the warring factions are under federal indictment for drug and weapons charges.

Kelvin Vickers is charged with murdering Mazurkiewicz.

His trial starts in September.