U.S. Attorney: Man stashed automatic AR-15 parts in four locations, including Erie Canal

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Genesee County man is facing charges for possession of illegal machine guns.

Peter Celentano was found to have hidden automatic AR-15 parts in four different locations around the state, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. This included three properties in Bergen, Lyndonville, and Medina.

A fourth box was also discovered stashed in the Erie Canal, under the Beals Road bridge in Medina.

Celentano could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.