U.S. Attorney: Retail thefts cost consumers in form of higher prices, closed stores

GREECE, N.Y. — The arrests of six suspects in connection with a massive local retail theft ring represent a big win for consumers.

Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, says these crimes not only affect the profits of the businesses that are stolen from, but also significantly impact the surrounding communities.

“If there is more loss than profit, these stores would usually close down in these communities. Leaving the community members would know where to go, for their retail needs. These thefts cost consumers more in the cost of goods, as these stores have to raise their prices to accommodate for the stolen goods,” Ross said.

Six suspects were arraigned Thursday in connection with a massive local retail theft ring that stole from stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s. The stolen items were then sold to a local pawn shop, which sold them on eBay for a profit of more than $2 million.

The suspects face charges of wire fraud, transportation of stolen goods in interstate commerce, money laundering, and more. Four of the suspects are accused of stealing items from retail stores and selling them to Dominic Sprague and James Civiletti, owners of the New York Gold Diamond & Pawn in Greece.

“(Shabon) Banks, (Amanda) Reeves, (Chanc) Lewis and (Chad) Lewis Jr. engaged in retail theft by stealing new in-box items from a variety of stores. After they stole these items, they would then sell these stolen items to Sprague and Civiletti and others … for a fraction of the actual retail value,” Ross said..

According to prosecutors, the four stole between $800,000 and $1 million worth of merchandise from stores before selling them to the pawn shop for a total of $290,000. The pawn shop then sold the 48,000 new, in-box items on eBay for a total of $2.4 million.

“If you wonder why when you go to Lowe’s or Home Depot, the price of tools, goods, building supplies are going up. This is a huge reason why,” said Kyle Rossi, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Sprague and Civiletti were also convicted in an illegal gambling ring case and were sentenced in August to probation, with Sprague also getting 10 months home detention.

Four of the suspects are being held in custody, while two were released.

Rossi credited the Greece Police Department with the legwork in this case.

“If you want to know how this prosecution became possible, it’s because of good old fashioned police work done by the town police department in Greece,” he said.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.