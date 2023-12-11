U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest man harassing woman and her children

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Monji Jelassi, a 64-year-old citizen of Tunisia.

On December 2, Perry Police arrested and detained Jelassi for harassing a woman and her children. The woman told officers that Jelassi asked to “purchase” her 5-year-old child and then attempted to entice the child into his vehicle.

On December 6, Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents confirmed Jelassi’s identity and found he was in the United States on an expired visa. He was taken to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is currently being held at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, New York awaiting a deportation hearing for charges under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Buffalo Sector is responsible for securing the border between ports of entry in New York and Pennsylvania.