U.S. Coast Guard gives tips on boating safety for Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re riding out on Lake Ontario, the Finger Lakes, or another body of water for the Fourth of July, the U.S. Coast Guard has reminders about boating safety.

There’s a list of items the Coast Guard requires people to have on any boat in case of emergency. That includes a life preserver for every person on board, a stress flag, a fire extinguisher, and a noise making device like a horn or whistle.

“It starts with the parents. If you’re going to wear a life jacket, your kids are going to mimic you. It’s actually federal law that children under 13 always wear a life jacket,” said Coast Guard Senior Chief Petty Officer Matthew Riesberg.

Also remember, just like driving a car, don’t drink while you’re operating a boat.