U.S. Figure Skating: ‘Several members of our skating community’ on crashed plane

WASHINGTON — The national U.S. body for figure skating said that “several members of our skating community” were on the regional jet that crashed after a midair collision with a helicopter near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.

“We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,” it said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

World figure skating champions, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were aboard the American Airlines plane, Russian state media outlets reported. Russian news agency TASS reported and RIA Novosti both carried the news, each citing an unnamed source.

Shishkova, 52, and Naumov, 55, are 1994 World Championship winners in pairs figure skating and were working as national team coaches for Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian nationals were onboard but did not specify the duo. “Bad news from Washington today,” he told reporters in his daily news conference. “We grieve and console with the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in this plane crash.”