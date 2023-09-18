See where Rochester-area universities placed on U.S. News’ rankings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — U.S. News & World Report released its 2024 rankings for higher education and many Rochester-area universities were high up across multiple lists.

For best national universities – schools with undergraduate and masters or Ph.D. programs – the University of Rochester ranked #47. Following behind that, the Rochester Institute of Technology ranked #98 and St. John Fisher University ranked #185.

For best public universities – schools that operate through state supervision – SUNY Geneseo ranked #4 nationwide. SUNY Brockport ranked #63.

For best value schools – which takes into account academic quality and tuition cost – Nazareth University and the U of R tied for 30th place. SUNY Geneseo was just below that at #34. That was followed by RIT at #42, St. John Fisher University at #43, and SUNY Brockport at #63.

You see more rankings here.