U.S. Supreme Court says it won’t put off enforcement of its NY gun law ruling

ALBANY, N.Y. — The U.S. Supreme Court passed a major setback for New York State’s concealed carry laws last summer. On Wednesday, the court said it won’t put enforcement of the law on hold.

A group of licensed gun dealers asked the high court for an injunction. The gun dealers say the concealed carry restrictions are unconstitutional.

The court said in a one-sentence order that it won’t hold off on enforcing its ruling. This follows the court’s ruling last week that the restrictions can remain in place while litigation moves forward.

State Attorney General Tish James responded saying: “my office will continue to work tirelessly to stand up for New York’s gun safety laws and we will use every tool at our disposal to protect New Yorkers.”