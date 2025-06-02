U.S. Women’s National hockey team to face-off against Canada in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A classic rivalry series in sports will be coming to the KeyBank Center in Buffalo this November.

The U.S. Women’s National hockey team will face the Canadian Women’s National team as part of the four-game 2025 Rivalry Series.

The first game of the series will be played at Rocket Arena in Ohio on Thursday, Nov. 6. Game two will be on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in Buffalo.

Now in its sixth season, the Rivalry Series was introduced by USA Hockey and Hockey Canada to showcase the highest level of women’s hockey.

This four-game series will lead right into the 2026 Olympic Winter Games for the teams.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Ticketmaster for the Buffalo game Thursday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the game in Ohio go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Click here to get tickets.

For more information on the series and for other updates, click here.