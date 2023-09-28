UAW strike could expand on Friday

The United Auto Workers union will announce its next wave of striking locations Friday if “significant progress” in negotiations is not made.

The announcement would come by 10 a.m. Friday.

Like last week, UAW President Shawn Fain will host a Facebook Live stream to announce which plants will walk out at noon.

In the last wave, strikes expanded from 15 to 38 plants. The UAW did not expand its strikes at Ford, citing progress in talks with that automarker.

So far, Rochester’s General Motors plant has not been included in the strike.