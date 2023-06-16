UCLM hosts summit to discuss public safety in schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The United Christian Leadership Ministry hosted the sixth annual Police and Community Summit on Friday to discuss public safety in schools.

The two-day event at the First Church of God on Clarissa Street was an opportunity to talk about ways to keep students and teachers safe inside the classroom. speakers said it’s important for the community to build a healthy relationship with law enforcement.

“The people who are here today, for the most part, are looking for answers as well and are collaborating with UCLM to see how we can ultimately bridge those gaps and reduce any fears and to garner trust among police officers who are doing the right thing,” said Dr. Bishop Dwight Fowler of UCLM.

Students, teachers, and parents were there to listen to the panel discussion on school safety.