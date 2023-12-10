Ukrainian Christmas Ball benefits war survivors

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Ukrainian Christmas Ball was held at the George Eastman Museum by the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America.

The organization is purchasing medical equipment in the U.S. to send to hospitals for war survivors, many of them children in Ukraine.

There was a showcase of festive carols, joyful melodies, and an exclusive fashion show.