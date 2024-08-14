Ukrainian Festival begins Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Ukrainian Festival returns to St. Josaphat’s Church in Irondequoit on Thursday. It runs through Sunday and features authentic Ukrainian food, dancing, and music.

The festival is taking place as the War in Ukraine passes its two-and-a-half year mark. RocMaidan, a nonprofit based in Rochester that ships humanitarian aid to Ukraine, will have a booth during all days of the festival. You can donate to RocMaidan here.

Parking and admission are free. Food at the festival include pierogies, cabbage rolls, and Ukrainian sausage. There will also be a bazaar at the festival that includes embroideries, ceramics, amber, Easter eggs, paintings, jewelry, and more.

On Saturday, there will be church tours. On Sunday, people can attend mass and join a prayer for peace in Ukraine at the church. Mass begins at 11:30 a.m. Here are the hours for the festival:

Thursday: 6 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m. until midnight

Saturday: 1 p.m. until midnight

Sunday: 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

You can see the complete schedule for the festival and dancing times here.