Ukrainian festival celebrates culture, laments war

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – There is, of course, borscht and holubtsi at St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Festival.

There’s music and dancing, too.

But what’s served as a celebration of Ukrainian culture the last 51 years has had even more meaning the last two.

The war in Ukraine, which began a year and a half ago, is not far from minds and hearts here. In fact, donations are being accepted to help provide humanitarian aid.

Reporter Bret Vetter will talk to some of the people involved with those efforts on News10NBC at 11.