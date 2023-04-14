Ukrainian refugee reunites with family in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Ukrainian refugee has reunited with his family thanks to a local nonprofit. Stifan spent six months in Ukraine away from his family but they reunited at the Greater Rochester International Airport on Thursday night.

His wife and daughters left Ukraine months before he did. Cutting the Red, a nonprofit organization devoted to bringing families together, covered the transportation cost to bring Stifan back to his wife and daughters in Rochester.

Pastor Shane Smith is the organizer of the group.

“We don’t want Ukrainians to have to deal with all the red tape. They need help now. You know, we don’t have time to have meetings and, you know. We just need to help them now,” said Pastor Shane.

Pastor Shane says his mission is to help as many displaced families as possible. Stifan says he feels blessed to be back with his family again. You can donate to Cutting the Red here.