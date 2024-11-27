Ulta Beauty to open fifth Rochester-area store in Pittsford Plaza next year

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Exciting news for beauty enthusiasts in the Rochester area: Ulta Beauty is set to open a new location at Pittsford Plaza next year.

The store will feature a full-service salon, offering a range of beauty services to customers.

Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty supply retail chain in the United States, known for its wide selection of cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products.

This will be the fifth Ulta store in the Rochester area, expanding the brand’s presence in the region.

