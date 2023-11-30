Ultrafil announces major expansion into downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans as well as county leaders were on hand Thursday for a major announcement by the Empire State Development Office.

News10NBC learned that food and beverage consulting company JCS Controls and its subsidiary Ultrafil are expanding their operation in Monroe County.

News10NBC’s Bret Vetter has details about the development project and what it means for growth and jobs in the downtown area.

City leaders and company leaders at JCS Controls Incorporated and it’s subsidiary Ultrafil gathered downtown to celebrate two major announcements.

The first being that Brighton-based food and beverage company Ultrafil, will begin building a research and development center in downtown Rochester at Sibley Square — focusing on aseptic dairy, milk, coffee, tea, and other low and high acid products.

The second, is that Ultrafil will add 15000 square feet to its existing operations in Brighton. Steps in development that Mayor Malik Evans says are proof that economic development downtown and around Monroe County is moving in the right direction.

“Ultrafil is going to be located at a facility here downtown in the Sibley building,” says Evans. “So this is a great opportunity. They test a lot of the soups, a lot of the condiments and things that you, milk, all types of products for companies. So, not only is this great for Ultrafil and Rochester, it’s also great because with them they will also bring other businesses with them that will showcase Rochester.”

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul said that New York State would provide a grant of up to $600,000 for JCS and Ultrafil.