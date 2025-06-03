Uncle of missing boy thanks community for support as search continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The search for a missing boy continued as multiple agencies combed the river. The Rochester Police Department’s scuba team used sonar to search the area this morning.

Community members gathered on the Andrews Street Bridge to show support for the boy’s family and help with the search. The family expressed gratitude for the community’s support and hoped for a swift resolution.

“He was – I’m not going to say was because I have hope. He is an amazing, loving young man,” said Isaiah Funderburk, the boy’s uncle.

“It’s very hard. But seeing the community support, we do appreciate, you know, everyone coming by, revving engines, bringing food to, you know, the children that’s out here, supporting, putting up balloons and stuff like that. Um, I just wanna say thank you,” Funderburk said.

News10NBC reached out to Rochester police for updates on the search. Officials said there have been no signs of the boy so far.

